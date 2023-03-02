Most Gulf bourses rise on higher oil prices; Egypt falls

AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
DGKC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.03%)
EPCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.95%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
FFL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.62%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 72.04 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.98%)
OGDC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.6%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PPL 62.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.04%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
TRG 108.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.76%)
BR30 14,031 Increased By 68.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,671 Increased By 258.1 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,313 Increased By 160.3 (1.06%)
Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2023 07:17pm
Most Gulf markets ended higher on Thursday, as oil prices rose on signs of a strong economic rebound in top crude importer China.

Crude prices — a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets — edged up on Thursday. Brent crude was up 0.65% to $84.86 at 1145 GMT.

Crude jumped after manufacturing activity in China grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade last month, as per Wednesday’s data, adding to evidence of a rebound in the world’s second-largest economy.

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia ended 0.8% higher, extending its rally to a third session. The index was lifted by gains in almost all sectors with the world’s largest Islamic bank by assets, Al Rajhi Bank climbing 2.2% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical rising 1.5%.

Oil giant Aramco gained 0.6%.

Aramco agreed to take a minority stake in a new powertrain engine company that French car maker Renault SA and China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd plan to set up jointly.

The shares of ACWA Power rose 1.6% after it reported more than double in annual profit to 1.54 billion riyals ($410.36 million).

Major Gulf bourses drop on Fed’s hawkish tone

Among winners, National Shipping Company Of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) gained 1.3% after signing worth about 1.53 billion riyals ($407.70 million) agreement with shareek program to support gas transportation sector.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.1%, extending its gains to a third session. The index was helped by a 3.6% rise in Abu Dhabi National Energy and 2.2% gain in Multiply.

The Qatari index ended 0.5% higher, with most sectors climbing.

Industries Qatar and Qatar International Islamic Bank rose 1.1% and 2.2%, respectively.

Dubai’s benchmark index fell 0.3%, weighed down by losses in utilities, real estate and financial sectors.

The blue-chip developer Emaar Properties dropped 1.2% and cooling services provider Emirates Central Cooling lost 0.7%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 1.6%, snapping previous session gains with most sectors in the negative territory.

Commercial International Bank and Eastern Co declined 2.4% and 4.7% respectively.

=====================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.8% to 10,278
 KUWAIT          added 0.5% to 8,123
 QATAR           rose 0.5% at 10,622
 EGYPT           fell 1.6% to 16,847
 BAHRAIN         lost 0.1% to 1,930
 OMAN            rose 0.8% to 4,821
 ABU DHABI       added 0.1% to 9,868
 DUBAI           lost 0.3% at 3,436
=====================================
