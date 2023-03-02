CM inaugurates ‘FJ Girls Hostel Block’

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Fatima Jinnah Girls Hostel Block of Fatima Jinnah Medical University on Wednesday. The CM appreciated the facilities as well as the quality of construction work. He was also briefed about the project and facilities provided to the students.

Health Minister Dr Javed Akram, Information Minister Amir Mir, secretary SHC&ME, secretary information, VC FJMU, commissioner and CCPO Lahore and others were also present.

Moreover, the CM in a meeting has ordered an indiscriminate crackdown against those violating the kite flying prohibition law adding that legal action be taken against those who fly kites and indulge in aerial firing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023