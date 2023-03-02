AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
Mar 02, 2023
CM inaugurates ‘FJ Girls Hostel Block’

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2023 06:24am
LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Fatima Jinnah Girls Hostel Block of Fatima Jinnah Medical University on Wednesday. The CM appreciated the facilities as well as the quality of construction work. He was also briefed about the project and facilities provided to the students.

Health Minister Dr Javed Akram, Information Minister Amir Mir, secretary SHC&ME, secretary information, VC FJMU, commissioner and CCPO Lahore and others were also present.

Moreover, the CM in a meeting has ordered an indiscriminate crackdown against those violating the kite flying prohibition law adding that legal action be taken against those who fly kites and indulge in aerial firing.

