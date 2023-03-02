Auction for 6 govt hydrants: KW&SB completes first phase of technical bids

KARACHI: The Procurement Committee Hydrants Cell of KW&SB has completed the first phase of technical bids for the auction of 6 government hydrants of the Water Board.

As many as 11 companies participated for 6 government hydrants of Water Board, in which 8 companies succeeded. Incharge Hydrants Cell KW&SB Elahi Bakhsh Bhutto said that among the successful companies in the first phase of technical bids are Messers Ghulam Nabi, Muhammad Ali Water Tankers Services, H2O Enterprise, Qasim Brothers, Shah Muhammad JV Shah Builders, MS Tariq & Brothers, Qazi & JV Belazon International and Samad Enterprise JV Ahmed Water.

While the three failed companies include Shah Rukh Engineers and Contactors, Sardar Muhammad Ashraf D Baloch and SSS Corporation.

He said that the second last phase of auction of 6 government hydrants of Water Board will be held on 10 March 2023 at Office Hydrants Cell Water Board Karsaz.

Final bids will be held from the successful companies in the second stage, and after that successful companies will be announced.

