Mar 02, 2023
LDA demolishes 10 properties, seals 50 properties

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2023 06:24am
LAHORE: In an operation against illegal encroachments, illegal commercialisation and commercial fee defaulters, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished 10 properties and sealed over 50 properties, including 29 illegal marriage halls and marquee sites.

As per the details shared by the LDA here on Wednesday, the LDA teams sealed 50 properties for non-payment of commercialisation fees and 10 properties were demolished due to illegal constructions.

The staff of Town Planning Zone VII sealed 29 wedding halls and marquees for illegal conversion and violation of rules. The sealed wedding halls were established around Canal Road. These wedding halls include Qasr-e-Maryam Wedding Hall, Bara Dari Marquis, Muzamal Palace, Nawab Palace, Al Rehman Palace, Dera Marquee, Taj Palace, Victoria Palace and others.

The staff of Town Planning Zone 5 demolished the illegal shed on Raiwand Road and demolished the encroachment on petrol pump on Raiwand Road while partially demolished the illegal constructions around Adda Plot. It also demolished illegally constructed restaurant near Air Force society while illegally established shops in LDA Avenue 1 were also demolished. The illegal construction on a plot at Jubilee Town was also demolished.

Moreover, staff of Town Planning Zone IV took action against defaulters of commercialisation fee and sealed 50 properties. Actions against defaulters were taken in Judicial Employees Society, Ali Town and Nawab Town. The properties were sealed for non-payment of dues despite repeated notices. The most sealed properties include food points, pharmacies and other shops.

