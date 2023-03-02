AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
NA speaker highlights women role in socio-economic development

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2023 06:24am
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that women are an important part of the socio-economic development of the country.

He said the constitution guarantees the provision of all fundamental rights to each Pakistani woman. He also said that women’s inclusive economic policies would ensure women’s empowerment in the country. He expressed these views during his meeting with the UN Women Country Representative, Sharmeela Rasool, in the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The National Assembly speaker also stressed the need to provide education, health and economic opportunities to all women. He said that CNIC is a basic right of identity and he will meet the NADRA chairman to eliminate all hurdles for issuing CNIC for women especially those who belong to far-flung areas.

Member National Assembly Wajiha Qamar was also present in the meeting.

She said that the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) is playing an important role in ensuring women-friendly legislation. She also said that WPC would issue a consensus-based manifesto for ensuring the provision of basic fundamental rights to all women.

UN Women Country Representative Rasool appreciated the National Assembly speaker's vision for ensuring women-inclusive policies. She also appreciated the role played by the WPC in ensuring women-friendly legislation. She said that the UN in Pakistan would keep on supporting Pakistani women, especially in the domain of employment and economic independence.

