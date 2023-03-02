KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (March 01, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== JS Global Cap. Arctic Textile Mills 454,900 5.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 454,900 5.00 Seven Star Sec B.O.Punjab 6,500 4.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 4.50 AKD Sec. Balochistan Glass 49,750,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 49,750,000 10.00 Ghani Osman Sec Javedan Corporation 5,000 49.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 49.40 MRA Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 2 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2 25.00 MRA Sec. NetSol Technologies 500 73.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 73.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Oil & Gas Dev. 525,000 82.60 AL Habib Cap. Mkt 300,000 73.82 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 825,000 79.41 AL Habib Cap. Mkt Pakistan Petroleum 100,000 61.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 61.45 M. M. M. A. Khanani Shifa Int. Hospital 100,000 121.88 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 121.88 MRA Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 10,000 14.39 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 14.39 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 51,251,902 ===========================================================================================

