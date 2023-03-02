KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (March 01, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
JS Global Cap. Arctic Textile Mills 454,900 5.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 454,900 5.00
Seven Star Sec B.O.Punjab 6,500 4.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 4.50
AKD Sec. Balochistan Glass 49,750,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 49,750,000 10.00
Ghani Osman Sec Javedan Corporation 5,000 49.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 49.40
MRA Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 2 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2 25.00
MRA Sec. NetSol Technologies 500 73.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 73.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Oil & Gas Dev. 525,000 82.60
AL Habib Cap. Mkt 300,000 73.82
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 825,000 79.41
AL Habib Cap. Mkt Pakistan Petroleum 100,000 61.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 61.45
M. M. M. A. Khanani Shifa Int. Hospital 100,000 121.88
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 121.88
MRA Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 10,000 14.39
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 14.39
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 51,251,902
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments