Mar 02, 2023
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2023 06:23am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Bankislami Pakistan   31.12.2022      10% (F)      4,439.635       4.0043     30.03.2023     24.03.2023 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated)   Year End                                               10.15.A.M.        30.03.2023
                                        -                                     AGM
Trust Securities &        -                            -              -       01.04.2023     25.03.2023 to
Brokerage Ltd                                                                 11.30.A.M         01.04.2023
                                        -                                     EOGM
Ittehad Chemicals         -                            -              -       28.03.2023     21.03.2023 to
Limited                                                                       11.00.A.M         28.03.2023
                                        -                                     EOGM
Noon Sugar Mills          -                            -              -       30.03.2023     24.03.2023 to
Limited                                                                       11.30.A.M         30.03.2023
                                                                              EOGM
==========================================================================================================

