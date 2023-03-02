KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Bankislami Pakistan 31.12.2022 10% (F) 4,439.635 4.0043 30.03.2023 24.03.2023 to Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.15.A.M. 30.03.2023 - AGM Trust Securities & - - - 01.04.2023 25.03.2023 to Brokerage Ltd 11.30.A.M 01.04.2023 - EOGM Ittehad Chemicals - - - 28.03.2023 21.03.2023 to Limited 11.00.A.M 28.03.2023 - EOGM Noon Sugar Mills - - - 30.03.2023 24.03.2023 to Limited 11.30.A.M 30.03.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

