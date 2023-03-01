AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
Maroof steps down as Pakistan women’s cricket skipper

AFP Published March 1, 2023 Updated March 1, 2023 05:25pm
LAHORE: Veteran Bismah Maroof stepped down as the Pakistan women’s cricket team captain on Wednesday, following a disastrous Twenty20 World Cup campaign last month.

All-rounder Maroof led Pakistan for six years but failed to get the team beyond the first round at the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Losses to arch-rivals India as well as England and the West Indies at the showpiece event – with only a consolation win over Ireland – saw Pakistan once again miss out on the semi-finals of the tournament won by Australia.

“I feel fortunate to have led an incredible and hardworking bunch of cricketers,” Maroof said in a statement released through the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“It has been one exciting ride, which has been full of highs and lows,” the 31-year-old added.

“I am looking forward to continuing to play as a player and playing my role for the team.”

Under Maroof’s leadership, Pakistan won 16 out of 34 one-day internationals and 27 out of 62 T20Is.

The PCB said a new skipper will be selected before the team’s limited-overs series against South Africa at home in September.

All-rounder Nida Dar, who led the team when Maroof was unfit, is tipped as the favourite to fill the role.

