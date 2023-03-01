AVN 62.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.57%)
Electric vehicle maker Tesla to open office in Malaysia

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2023 11:43am
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Wednesday said electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc will open an office in the Southeast Asian country and establish a network of charging stations for its cars.

Tesla’s application to import battery-run EVs into Malaysia has been approved, and the company will also open showrooms and services centres, Malaysia’s trade ministry said in a statement.

The US firm’s presence in Malaysia is expected to create skilled jobs and increase participation of local companies in the Tesla ecosystem, the ministry said.

Tesla raises Model Y prices by $1,000 after US relaxes tax credit terms

Malaysia did not say when Tesla would open an office. Tesla, which is run by Elon Musk, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

