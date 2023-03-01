AVN 62.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.04%)
FCCL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
HUBC 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.91%)
MLCF 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
NETSOL 73.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
OGDC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.34%)
PAEL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
PPL 61.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.06%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.3%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 110.90 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.57%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,976 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 13,903 Decreased By -94 (-0.67%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By -323.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,042 Decreased By -144.9 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rebounds as heavy rains continue to hit production

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2023 11:13am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday after a near 2% drop in the previous session, as heavy rains in the world’s second-largest producer added to supply restraints.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 35 ringgit, or 0.85%, to 4,177 ringgit ($931.53) by the midday break.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a danger-level continuous rain warning for Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor and warned of continuous rains in other parts of the country, state media Bernama reported.

Further supporting prices, major markets India and China may need to replenish their edible oil stockpile in the coming months, and any adverse weather in India will add concerns about its domestic edible oil production, said Sandeep Singh, director of The Farm Trade, a Kuala Lumpur-based consulting and trading firm.

Palm oil falls over 2pc on slow pace of exports

“(The) upcoming Bursa Malaysia Palm Oil Conference will keep prices volatile as the market awaits for forecasts and insights from top analysts,” he added.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.1%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose for a second day as reports of expanding manufacturing activity in China boosted the outlook for global fuel demand, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rebounds as heavy rains continue to hit production

Intra-day update: rupee down against US dollar

Talks on power as hot season arrives early

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

Read more stories