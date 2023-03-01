AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
BAFL 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.29%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-7.38%)
DGKC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.91%)
FCCL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.27%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.82%)
OGDC 82.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.44%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
PPL 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.22%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
TPLP 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,510 Decreased By -273.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,187 Decreased By -164.6 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil falls over 2pc on slow pace of exports

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2023 07:22am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended early losses on Tuesday on lacklustre exports and rising production, but were set for an 8.4% monthly gain as flood risk warnings raised concerns about output disruptions.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 89 ringgit, or 2.11%, at 4,136 ringgit ($922.19) a tonne.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February fell 0.4% from January, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said, slowing from a surge seen earlier in the month.

Another cargo surveyor, Intertek Testing Services, however, said exports rose 2.3% during the same period.

Meanwhile, the Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers Association forecast production during Feb. 1-25 jumped 17% from the month before, traders said.

Malaysia’s Department of Irrigation and Drainage has issued warnings about possible flash floods in several districts in Johor and Sarawak if thunderstorms persist, state media Bernama reported.

Further weakness in the market was triggered by rumours of Indonesia lowering its B35 biodiesel mandate to ensure domestic supply of palm olein until Ramadan, even though the government has denied any such possibility, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

The world’s largest producer plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $889.77 per tonne for the March 1-15 period, an official at the Economic Coordinating Ministry said, up slightly from $880.03 per tonne set for Feb. 16-28.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.5%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil prices Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil falls over 2pc on slow pace of exports

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

All eyes on SC ruling on polls in KP, Punjab

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

17pc tax applicable on mobile phones valuing above $200

Read more stories