AVN 62.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.04%)
FCCL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
HUBC 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.91%)
MLCF 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
NETSOL 73.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
OGDC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.34%)
PAEL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
PPL 61.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.06%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.3%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 110.90 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.57%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,976 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 13,903 Decreased By -94 (-0.67%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By -323.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,042 Decreased By -144.9 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares flat as traders gauge inflation, growth data

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2023 10:50am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares recouped early losses to trade flat on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices rose by less than expected in January, although fourth-quarter economic growth was at the weakest pace in a year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.05% at 7,255.10 points by 0058 GMT, after losing as much as 0.6% earlier in the session.

The benchmark lost 2.9% in February, but is up 3.1% so far this year.

Australia grew at the weakest pace in a year as strength in trade was offset by rising interest rates and high inflation, with indications of a further slowdown ahead.

Consumer Price Index, a key measure of inflation, came in at 7.4% for January, below December inflation level of 8.4% and Reuters estimate of 8%, indicating that the tight monitory policy of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was taking effect.

Investors will now be looking forward to the interest rate decision by the RBA on March 7, where a fifth consecutive quarter-point rate hike could be expected, according to a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile in New Zealand, home prices are set to fall further this year than previously thought, according to a Reuters poll of property analysts, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand continues to aggressively hike interest rates.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% at 11,864.88 points. Australian banking stocks dropped up to 1.2%, with the “Big Four” banks trading in the negative territory.

Technology stocks dropped around 1%, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc gaining 0.7%, while Xero lost 2%.

Mining, energy stocks lift Australian shares

Mining stocks advanced 1.7%, with sector heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto advancing more than 1% each. Energy stocks jumped 0.9%, with sub-index majors Santos dropping 0.1%, while Woodside Energy Group gained 1.5%.

Gold stocks climbed 2.2% as bullion prices firmed. Newcrest Mining gained 2% while Northern Star Resources gained 0.7%.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares flat as traders gauge inflation, growth data

Intra-day update: rupee down against US dollar

Talks on power as hot season arrives early

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

Read more stories