Review of HBL PSL-8: Qalandars leading points table after winning four matches

LAHORE: Cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world have been treated with some exciting innings, fabulous spells and pulsating contests over the first 16 matches in the eighth iteration of the HBL-Pakistan Super League.

The tournament promises much more thrill and drama, as it enters its business end from Wednesday when Rawalpindi stages its first HBL-PSL-8 fixture as Peshawar Zalmi lock horns with Karachi Kings.

Lahore Qalandars, who won 4 matches and lost one out of five matches played so far. Qalandars proved its strength in all departments of the game. The twin wins at home – in front of a rousing jam-packed crowd – have propelled Lahore Qalandars to the top of the points table.

Lahore Qalandars will take heart from the fact that they play three of their last five matches at home, where they lifted the title last year, and that the Gaddafi Stadium hosts the three Playoffs and the Final is a further motivation for the side.

Fakhar Zaman, who was the leading run-getter last year, and Shaheen are living up to the expectations as both lead their respective departments for their side and are second on the overall charts. The addition of Abdullah Shafique has provided a boost to Lahore Qalandars’ batting line-up.

The right-hander one-drop has played a pivotal role in both wins at home with brisk 75 and 45. Lahore Qalandars’ fans are in for a treat if he continues to score at a strike rate of 184.61.

Multan Sultans played six matches, winning four and losing two is on IInd position so far. Mohammad Rizwan’s side made the most of the home advantage by winning four of the five games at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Their only defeats in the first six matches have been in the tournament opener and in their only away game, courtesy a match-winning half-century by HBL PSL debutant, Tayyab Tahir, and a combined effort from the Karachi Kings’ spinners.

In fast bowler Ihsanullah, Multan Sultans have produced a strong contender for emerging player of the tournament award. The right-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker and has phenomenal numbers in the tournament. He has taken 14 wickets in six innings at an average of just 9.35. His economy rate is only 5.53 and has a strike rate of 10.1.

He was the first bowler to pick up a five-fer. In Mohammad Rizwan, Multan Sultans have the most successful batter of the season, who is the only batter with 300 runs this edition and is one of the two batters to score a century. Rizwan has made 358 runs at an average of 89.50 and has a strike rate of 141.50. He has also scored three half-centuries and hit 37 fours, which are the most for any batter this season.

