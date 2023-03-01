AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
BAFL 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.29%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-7.38%)
DGKC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.91%)
FCCL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.27%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.82%)
OGDC 82.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.44%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
PPL 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.22%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
TPLP 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,510 Decreased By -273.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,187 Decreased By -164.6 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Review of HBL PSL-8: Qalandars leading points table after winning four matches

Muhammad Saleem Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

LAHORE: Cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world have been treated with some exciting innings, fabulous spells and pulsating contests over the first 16 matches in the eighth iteration of the HBL-Pakistan Super League.

The tournament promises much more thrill and drama, as it enters its business end from Wednesday when Rawalpindi stages its first HBL-PSL-8 fixture as Peshawar Zalmi lock horns with Karachi Kings.

Lahore Qalandars, who won 4 matches and lost one out of five matches played so far. Qalandars proved its strength in all departments of the game. The twin wins at home – in front of a rousing jam-packed crowd – have propelled Lahore Qalandars to the top of the points table.

Lahore Qalandars will take heart from the fact that they play three of their last five matches at home, where they lifted the title last year, and that the Gaddafi Stadium hosts the three Playoffs and the Final is a further motivation for the side.

Fakhar Zaman, who was the leading run-getter last year, and Shaheen are living up to the expectations as both lead their respective departments for their side and are second on the overall charts. The addition of Abdullah Shafique has provided a boost to Lahore Qalandars’ batting line-up.

The right-hander one-drop has played a pivotal role in both wins at home with brisk 75 and 45. Lahore Qalandars’ fans are in for a treat if he continues to score at a strike rate of 184.61.

Multan Sultans played six matches, winning four and losing two is on IInd position so far. Mohammad Rizwan’s side made the most of the home advantage by winning four of the five games at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Their only defeats in the first six matches have been in the tournament opener and in their only away game, courtesy a match-winning half-century by HBL PSL debutant, Tayyab Tahir, and a combined effort from the Karachi Kings’ spinners.

In fast bowler Ihsanullah, Multan Sultans have produced a strong contender for emerging player of the tournament award. The right-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker and has phenomenal numbers in the tournament. He has taken 14 wickets in six innings at an average of just 9.35. His economy rate is only 5.53 and has a strike rate of 10.1.

He was the first bowler to pick up a five-fer. In Mohammad Rizwan, Multan Sultans have the most successful batter of the season, who is the only batter with 300 runs this edition and is one of the two batters to score a century. Rizwan has made 358 runs at an average of 89.50 and has a strike rate of 141.50. He has also scored three half-centuries and hit 37 fours, which are the most for any batter this season.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars HBL PSL 8 PSL 8

Comments

1000 characters

Review of HBL PSL-8: Qalandars leading points table after winning four matches

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

All eyes on SC ruling on polls in KP, Punjab

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

17pc tax applicable on mobile phones valuing above $200

Read more stories