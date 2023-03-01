AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
Mar 01, 2023
Pakistan

IIU president addresses orientation ceremony held for new students

Press Release Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President, International Islamic University addressed an enthralled audience of newly-admitted students on Tuesday in a welcome orientation ceremony at Faisal Masjid. The ceremony was organised by Directorates of Students Affairs (male and female) of the university.

In a maiden speech to the new students in presence of Vice President academics, students advisors and relevant officials, the IIU President urged the students to adopt patience and consistency adding that these are the attributes that lead to success. He opined that same is the case with education as it needs immense hard work, dedicated learning and devotion.

“You are the future, take the responsibility and raise the lamp of knowledge, we will always be there to make your life a real success,” Dr. Hathal said while discussing the importance of youth.

The IIU President highlighting the importance of virtual learning stressed upon the students to adopt online virtual free courses.

Later, in the lucky draw, the IIU President distributed prizes among the male and female students.

Education Students IIUI International Islamic University orientation ceremony

