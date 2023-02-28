AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
Feb 28, 2023
Pakistan

Two soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in NWA

APP Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:15am
ISLAMABAD: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom in a fire exchange that took place between terrorists and the Army troops on February 26 in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Pakistan Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

During the clash, two terrorists were killed, while two terrorists were apprehended by the troops. Moreover, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy lmran Ullah (age 25 years, resident of District Bajaur) and Sepoy Afzal Khan (age 21 years, resident of District Upper Dir) who embraced Shahadat while fighting gallantly, during intense exchange of fire.

