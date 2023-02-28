Operation Swift Retort: Armed forces ready to defend country: CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Services Chiefs and armed forces of Pakistan paid tribute to resilience of the nation and resolve of armed forces displayed during Operation Swift Retort.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in a tweet on his official handle on Monday shared the commemorative message on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

The ISPR DG wrote under the pretext of the false flag Pulwama attack, India stage managed a cowardly attack on a fictitious target.

The daring, resolute and measured response from Pakistan thwarted Indian nefarious designs.

“Let this day be a reminder that while being a peace-loving nation, Pak AFs (Armed Forces) are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of the motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, aggression is imposed on us,” he said.