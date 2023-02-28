KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.134 billion and the number of lots traded at 19,213.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.791 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.258 billion), Silver (PKR 1.875 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.476 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.248 billion), Platinum (PKR 683.611 million), Copper (PKR 643.956 million), Natural Gas (PKR 441.011 million), DJ (PKR 334.323 million), SP500 (PKR 295.572 million), Palladium (PKR 71.768 million) and Brent (PKR 12.899 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 12.911 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023