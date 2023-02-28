Monstrous criminality

EDITORIAL: The sheer inhumanity of what has happened in Barkhan area of Balochistan is beyond belief. Tortured bodies of three persons with gunshots to their heads and hands and feet tied were recovered from a well last Tuesday. Hundreds of Marri tribesmen placed their coffins outside the Quetta Deputy Commissioner’s office, demanding justice.

A distraught man, Khan Mohammad Marri, identified the three bodies as those of his wife and their two sons aged 22 and 15 years, he said, were kept in a private prison of provincial Communications and Works Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for the last four years.

Also, that his five other children, including a 13-year-old girl, were still languishing there. It is difficult even to imagine what might have gone through his mind all this while, knowing that his wife and children were suffering in jail and he was helpless to save them.

Anger at the grim discovery also poured out in the Balochistan Assembly as members from both sides of the isle condemned the brutality in strongest terms.

Education Minister Mir Nasibullah Marri expressed the lament that the woman had managed to send out a video pleading with the government and society to save their lives, yet no one took notice. Before walking out from the House over inaction, he averred, “We all are responsible for this tragedy as we remained silent over her request.” Meanwhile, a police team raided the residence and a guest house of Sardar Khetran, but found no clue of anything suspicious.

Anyone with some commonsense would know that private prisons are located in secluded places rather than homes or guest houses of their owners. Khetran, of course, denied that he had kept anybody in prison, claiming that “such allegations are levelled whenever elections are near”. But in a twist of irony he pointed an accusatory finger at one of his own sons, Inam Shah.

The latter in turn not only refuted the accusation, but stated that the three people whose bodies were retrieved from the well had been kept in his father’s private prison. Khetran senior’s denials notwithstanding in 2014 law enforcement agencies had rescued seven people, including two women, imprisoned on his property.

Following the uproar in the present case, the Levies got into action and freed the remaining five children and wife of Khan Mohammad. The third body with face and neck mutilated, turned out to be that of a girl about 18-year-old. Two questions that remain to be answered are: who that unfortunate girl was? Where those rescued were found?

On Thursday, a judicial magistrate in Quetta remanded minister Khetran — he still retains his ministry he should have resigned pending inquiry, at least — into police custody for 10 days. The provincial government formed a five-member JIT to carry out investigations and submit its report within 30 days. However, the protesters in Quetta are still waiting for the police to register an FIR against the minister.

They have also wanted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to pay a visit to help secure justice. Even if he is unable, for whatever reason, to offer in-person support and sympathy to them, the PM should ensure that they get justice. Whosoever committed this heinous crime must be made to face the full force of law. Equally important is the need to rid this society of the illegal and immoral existence of private prisons.

