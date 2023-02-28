PSDP for 2023-24: NA body approves all proposed projects of narcotics ministry

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Narcotics Control on Monday unanimously approved all the budgetary proposals amounting to Rs293.562 million for new projects of the ministry concerned relating to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the budget 2023-24.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of MNA Salahuddin Ayubi.

The committee unanimously approved the minutes of the previous meeting held on 22nd February, 2022.

The committee discussed/ scrutinised the budgetary proposals of the ministry relating to the PSDP for the budget 2023-24.

The ANF director general (DG) briefed the committee on the ANF operations in and around the education institutions in the country. The DG requested monitorial and moral support is required from the National Assembly Standing Committee to curb the menace of narcotics in educational institutions.

The committee emphasised that the drug test should be compulsory for any candidate applying for admission to any educational institution.

The Ministry of Narcotics Control secretary briefed the committee on the allocation of funds for the purchase/acquisition of land for MATRC Qilla Abdullah at Chaman.

The meeting was attended by Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Aliya Kamran, MNAs, and senior officers from the Ministry of Narcotics Control and its attached departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023