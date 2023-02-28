AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
DGKC 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
EPCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
NETSOL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 85.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.91%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
TPLP 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 111.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,278 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,784 Increased By 76.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,352 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSDP for 2023-24: NA body approves all proposed projects of narcotics ministry

Nuzhat Nazar Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Narcotics Control on Monday unanimously approved all the budgetary proposals amounting to Rs293.562 million for new projects of the ministry concerned relating to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the budget 2023-24.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of MNA Salahuddin Ayubi.

The committee unanimously approved the minutes of the previous meeting held on 22nd February, 2022.

The committee discussed/ scrutinised the budgetary proposals of the ministry relating to the PSDP for the budget 2023-24.

The ANF director general (DG) briefed the committee on the ANF operations in and around the education institutions in the country. The DG requested monitorial and moral support is required from the National Assembly Standing Committee to curb the menace of narcotics in educational institutions.

The committee emphasised that the drug test should be compulsory for any candidate applying for admission to any educational institution.

The Ministry of Narcotics Control secretary briefed the committee on the allocation of funds for the purchase/acquisition of land for MATRC Qilla Abdullah at Chaman.

The meeting was attended by Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Aliya Kamran, MNAs, and senior officers from the Ministry of Narcotics Control and its attached departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSDP Salahuddin Ayubi Rana Mubashir Iqbal MATRC

Comments

1000 characters

PSDP for 2023-24: NA body approves all proposed projects of narcotics ministry

ADB team briefed about economic outlook

Financial year 2023-24: PD submits 102 uplift projects worth Rs298.5bn

PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

Punjab, KP elections: The question of interpretation of statute comes in

SBP decides to convene emergent MPC meeting this week

First digital census will begin tomorrow

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Ministers, advisers and special assistants to PM: ‘Foreign visits’ cost kitty Rs70m in year

Read more stories