Rashid elected president of Food Association unopposed

KARACHI: Rashid Siddiqui, the chairman of the AFEEF Group of Companies, has been elected as the president of the Food Association unopposed. A meeting of the Food Association was held at McDonald’s Sea View, in which former president of the association Rafiq Rangoonwala and McDonald’s CEO Jameel Mughal were also present.

In the meeting, no candidate submitted nomination papers against Rashid Siddiqui in the presidential elections and so Rashid Ahmed Siddiqui was declared president unopposed for the next term.

It should be noted that Rashid Siddiqui is a well-known social and business personality and besides holding a special position in foods, printing, packaging and other sectors, he has also been the former president of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) while he is also serving as the president of the Pakistan Business Forum and Think Tank.

On this occasion, the newly-elected president Rashid Siddiqui thanked all the members for electing him as the president unopposed and expressed his determination to play his full role in the development of the association and solving the problems faced by the members.

