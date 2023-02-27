AVN 64.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
DGKC 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.94%)
EPCL 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
HUBC 70.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.74%)
LOTCHEM 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
MLCF 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.55%)
NETSOL 74.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
OGDC 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.14%)
PAEL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.71%)
PRL 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.85%)
TELE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
TPLP 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.28%)
TRG 111.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
UNITY 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,058 Increased By 3.7 (0.09%)
BR30 14,312 Increased By 1.2 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,781 Increased By 73.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,360 Increased By 33.9 (0.22%)
Australian shares fall most in 8 weeks as miners, rate-hike fears weigh

Reuters Published February 27, 2023 Updated February 27, 2023 12:07pm
Photo: REUTERS
Australian shares posted their sharpest fall in nearly eight weeks on Monday, in a broad sell-off led by miners, as stronger-than-expected US economic data triggered fresh concerns over the Federal Reserve’s campaign to raise interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.1% at 7,224.80 at the close of trade.

The benchmark closed 0.5% lower last week.

“The ASX 200’s disappointing performance in February, compounded by an earnings season skewed towards earnings misses rather than beats and forward guidance, particularly from consumer-facing companies, suggest more challenging times lay ahead,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia.

Friday’s data from the United States showed that consumer spending had jumped in January, exceeding analysts’ estimates, suggesting more aggressive rate hikes from the US Fed.

“A similar story is also playing out in Australia as hotter-than-expected inflation data push the Reserve Bank of Australia towards extending its own tightening cycle,” Sycamore added.

Investor focus was also on domestic January retail sales and quarterly gross domestic product data due later in the week for further clues on the RBA’s stance on rate hikes.

Heavyweight miners shed 3.4%, their biggest intraday fall since Oct. 28, tracking a slump in iron ore futures. Index majors Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group fell between 2.9% and 7.3%. Local gold stocks tracked bullion prices lower to recede 1.3%.

Australian shares post third weekly decline as rate hike woes lingers

Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources fell 0.2% and 2.3%, respectively.

In other news, shares of Woodside Energy added 1.5% after the company raised its final dividend as profit for the year more than tripled.

Lynas Rare Earths reported a 4% drop in its first-half profit, weighing shares down 6.2%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished the session 0.9% lower at 11,793.33 points.

