At least 13 die in traffic accident on Multan-Sukkur Motorway

  • Jeep collides into two vehicles
BR Web Desk Published 25 Feb, 2023 01:46pm
A traffic accident on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) late on Friday night left over 20 people injured and at least 13 dead.

According to reports, the incident took place near Rahim Yar Khan after a jeep collided with two vehicles.

District Police Officer Rizwan Umar Gondal said that at least 13 people died while many injured were in a critical condition. The victims of the tragedy have been taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan for treatment.

“A van overturned on the highway after one of its tyres burst,” he said. “Witnessing a stranded vehicle on the motorway, a bus coming from behind stopped while its passengers disembarked from the vehicle to help other fellow passengers.”

As the bus travellers were assisting the van passengers, a speeding jeep smashed into the bus, resulting in the deaths and injuries.

As per reports, police are investigating the causes of the accident.

In November 2022, at least 20 devotees including children were killed and several others sustained injuries after a passenger van met with an accident at Indus Highway near Khairpur on Thursday.

The ill-fated incident took place when a van carrying devotees including women and children heading towards Sehwan Sharif from Khairpur fell in cut made for flood water at Indus Highway near Khairpur.

In December 2022, at least eight passengers died while 17 were injured, when two buses had a head on collision at Shahwali area of Rojhan.

Rescue 1122 Control Room Incharge said that a Peshawar-bound bus first hit a tractor trolley due to over-speeding and fog, followed by a head on collision with another bus coming to Rojhan from Quetta.

As a result, eight passengers were killed and 17 wounded.

Five critically injured passengers were rushed to Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan while others were shifted to RHC Rojhan after first aid.

sukkur Motorway Multan Police M5

