All set for PSL matches in Lahore, Pindi

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government has finalised necessary arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

As per security arrangements, a four-tier fence should be in place to ensure foolproof security for the matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi, besides ensuring security on the routes of the teams, avoiding long traffic stoppages on the roads.

A parking facility will be provided for the visitors in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Lights have been installed along the entire route of the teams and around the stadium. The teams’ route will be monitored with the help of CCTV cameras.

It may be noted that the Punjab caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad met Chairman Pakistan Cricket Control Board Najam Sethi and assured that the Punjab Government would fully cooperate with PCB for making PSL a success and memorable event.

Moreover, the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the administration and traffic authorities to ensure smooth traffic flow during the practice matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He emphasized the importance of effective management to ensure that the arrival and departure of teams do not cause any significant traffic disruption and that security measures are in place.

