KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (February 23, 2023).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 M.T Disc Pakistan National
Mardan Crude Oil Ship Corpt 23-02-2023
B-5 Fugro Gauss - Universal Shipping
(Pvt) Ltd 21-02-2023
B-10/B-11 Global Load Ocean 19-02-2023
Royal Clinkers Services
(Pvt) Ltd
B-13/B-14 Hongbo 6 Disc Legend Shipping &
General Logistics Pvt 21-02-2023
Cargo
B-16/B-17 Maroudio Disc Ocean Services 07-02-2023
Canola (Pvt) Ltd
Nmb-1 Taef Load Rice N.S. Shipping 15-02-2023
Line
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-20/B-21 Qi Lin Song Disc Cosco Shipping
General Line Pak 20-02-2023
Cargo Pvt Ltd
B-21 Arman 10 Load Rice Ocean World 17-02-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-24/B-25 Yu Peng Load Seahawks 21-02-2023
General (Pvt) Ltd
Cargo
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Sapt-4/Sapt-3 KMTC Delhi Disc Load United Marine 22-02-2023
Container Agencies Pvt Ltd
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
KMTC Delhi 23-02-2023 Disc. Load Cma Cgm Pakistan
Container (Pvt) Ltd
Global Royal 23-02-2023 Load Clinkers Ocean Services
(Pvt) Ltd
Qi Lin Song. 24-02-2023 Disc.General Cosco Shipping
Cargo Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Expected Arrivals
Margarita 23-02-2023 D/50000 Trans Maritime
Mogas (Pvt) Ltd
X-Press 23-02-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Bardsey Shipping Agency
Xin Hong 23-02-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Kong Line Pak Pvt Ltd
M.T.Quetta 24-02-2023 D/74000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Maersk Bristol 24-02-2023 L/5000 Trans Maritime
Molases (Pvt) Ltd
M.T.Shalamar 24-02-2023 D/74000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Cs Zhe Jiang 24-02-2023 D/30000 Alpine Marine
Mogas Services (Pvt) Ltd
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
CMA CGM
Melisande 23-02-2023 Container Ship -
Ocean Bridge 23-02-2023 General Cargo -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT EM Astoria Containers G.A.C Feb. 22, 2023
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Hafnia Mogas Transmarine Feb. 21, 2023
Hudson
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
FAP Sea Power II Wheat Posidon Feb. 20, 2033
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Ullswater LPG M. Internationa Feb. 21, 2023
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Xpress
Bardsey Containers Feb. 23, 2023
MSC Joann Containers MSC Pak -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Sochrnia Mogas Alpine Feb. 23, 2023
Hua Wei 8 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Ithomi Gen. Cargo Legend -do-
CMA CGM
Ivanhoe Containers CMA -
T Rigel Palm Oil Alpine -
Coral Actinia Chemicals Alpine -
Alexis Wheat Bulk Shipping -
