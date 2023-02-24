AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
Feb 24, 2023
Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2023 06:00am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (February 23, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         23-02-2023
B-5               Fugro Gauss    -              Universal Shipping
                                                (Pvt) Ltd          21-02-2023
B-10/B-11         Global         Load           Ocean              19-02-2023
                  Royal          Clinkers       Services
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-13/B-14         Hongbo 6       Disc           Legend Shipping &
                                 General        Logistics Pvt      21-02-2023
                                 Cargo
B-16/B-17         Maroudio       Disc           Ocean Services     07-02-2023
                                 Canola         (Pvt) Ltd
Nmb-1             Taef           Load Rice      N.S. Shipping      15-02-2023
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21         Qi Lin Song    Disc           Cosco Shipping
                                 General        Line Pak           20-02-2023
                                 Cargo          Pvt Ltd
B-21              Arman 10       Load Rice      Ocean World        17-02-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-24/B-25         Yu Peng        Load           Seahawks           21-02-2023
                                 General        (Pvt) Ltd
                                 Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4/Sapt-3     KMTC Delhi     Disc Load      United Marine      22-02-2023
                                 Container      Agencies Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
KMTC Delhi        23-02-2023     Disc. Load                  Cma Cgm Pakistan
                                 Container                          (Pvt) Ltd
Global Royal      23-02-2023     Load Clinkers                 Ocean Services
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Qi Lin Song.      24-02-2023     Disc.General                  Cosco Shipping
                                 Cargo                       Line Pak Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Margarita         23-02-2023     D/50000                       Trans Maritime
                                 Mogas                              (Pvt) Ltd
X-Press           23-02-2023     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Bardsey                                                       Shipping Agency
Xin Hong          23-02-2023     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
Kong                                                         Line Pak Pvt Ltd
M.T.Quetta        24-02-2023     D/74000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
Maersk Bristol    24-02-2023     L/5000                        Trans Maritime
                                 Molases                            (Pvt) Ltd
M.T.Shalamar      24-02-2023     D/74000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
Cs Zhe Jiang      24-02-2023     D/30000                        Alpine Marine
                                 Mogas                     Services (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Melisande         23-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Ocean Bridge      23-02-2023     General Cargo                              -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              EM Astoria     Containers     G.A.C           Feb. 22, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hafnia         Mogas          Transmarine     Feb. 21, 2023
                  Hudson
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sea Power II   Wheat          Posidon         Feb. 20, 2033
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Ullswater      LPG            M. Internationa Feb. 21, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Xpress
Bardsey           Containers                                    Feb. 23, 2023
MSC Joann         Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Sochrnia          Mogas          Alpine                         Feb. 23, 2023
Hua Wei 8         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Ithomi            Gen. Cargo     Legend                                  -do-
CMA CGM
Ivanhoe           Containers     CMA                                        -
T Rigel           Palm Oil       Alpine                                     -
Coral Actinia     Chemicals      Alpine                                     -
Alexis            Wheat          Bulk Shipping                              -
=============================================================================

