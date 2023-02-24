Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (February 23, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Disc Pakistan National Mardan Crude Oil Ship Corpt 23-02-2023 B-5 Fugro Gauss - Universal Shipping (Pvt) Ltd 21-02-2023 B-10/B-11 Global Load Ocean 19-02-2023 Royal Clinkers Services (Pvt) Ltd B-13/B-14 Hongbo 6 Disc Legend Shipping & General Logistics Pvt 21-02-2023 Cargo B-16/B-17 Maroudio Disc Ocean Services 07-02-2023 Canola (Pvt) Ltd Nmb-1 Taef Load Rice N.S. Shipping 15-02-2023 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/B-21 Qi Lin Song Disc Cosco Shipping General Line Pak 20-02-2023 Cargo Pvt Ltd B-21 Arman 10 Load Rice Ocean World 17-02-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-24/B-25 Yu Peng Load Seahawks 21-02-2023 General (Pvt) Ltd Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-4/Sapt-3 KMTC Delhi Disc Load United Marine 22-02-2023 Container Agencies Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= KMTC Delhi 23-02-2023 Disc. Load Cma Cgm Pakistan Container (Pvt) Ltd Global Royal 23-02-2023 Load Clinkers Ocean Services (Pvt) Ltd Qi Lin Song. 24-02-2023 Disc.General Cosco Shipping Cargo Line Pak Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Margarita 23-02-2023 D/50000 Trans Maritime Mogas (Pvt) Ltd X-Press 23-02-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Bardsey Shipping Agency Xin Hong 23-02-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Kong Line Pak Pvt Ltd M.T.Quetta 24-02-2023 D/74000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt Maersk Bristol 24-02-2023 L/5000 Trans Maritime Molases (Pvt) Ltd M.T.Shalamar 24-02-2023 D/74000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt Cs Zhe Jiang 24-02-2023 D/30000 Alpine Marine Mogas Services (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= CMA CGM Melisande 23-02-2023 Container Ship - Ocean Bridge 23-02-2023 General Cargo - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT EM Astoria Containers G.A.C Feb. 22, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hafnia Mogas Transmarine Feb. 21, 2023 Hudson ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sea Power II Wheat Posidon Feb. 20, 2033 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Ullswater LPG M. Internationa Feb. 21, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Xpress Bardsey Containers Feb. 23, 2023 MSC Joann Containers MSC Pak -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Sochrnia Mogas Alpine Feb. 23, 2023 Hua Wei 8 Palm oil Alpine -do- Ithomi Gen. Cargo Legend -do- CMA CGM Ivanhoe Containers CMA - T Rigel Palm Oil Alpine - Coral Actinia Chemicals Alpine - Alexis Wheat Bulk Shipping - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023