Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Sitara Chemical 23.02.2023 03.00 Half Yearly Meeting in
Industries Limited Thursday P.M accounts for Progress
the Period Ended
December 31, 2022
MetaTech Health 23.02.2023 09.30 Half Yearly Meeting in
Limited Thursday A.M accounts for Progress
the Period Ended
December
31, 2022
==========================================================================================
