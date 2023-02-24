KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Sitara Chemical 23.02.2023 03.00 Half Yearly Meeting in Industries Limited Thursday P.M accounts for Progress the Period Ended December 31, 2022 MetaTech Health 23.02.2023 09.30 Half Yearly Meeting in Limited Thursday A.M accounts for Progress the Period Ended December 31, 2022 ==========================================================================================

