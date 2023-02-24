AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
BAFL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.42%)
DFML 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
DGKC 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.19%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
FFL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.96%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HUBC 69.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.08%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.64%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.88%)
OGDC 88.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.17%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
PPL 67.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.64%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
TRG 114.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.95%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.85%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,416 Decreased By -201.6 (-1.38%)
KSE100 40,839 Decreased By -329.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,408 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Board meetings in progress

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================
COMPANY                SCHEDULED ON     TIME        TO CONSIDER                     REMARK
==========================================================================================
Sitara Chemical        23.02.2023       03.00       Half Yearly                 Meeting in
Industries Limited     Thursday         P.M         accounts for                  Progress
                                                    the Period Ended
                                                    December 31, 2022
MetaTech Health        23.02.2023       09.30       Half Yearly                 Meeting in
Limited                Thursday         A.M         accounts for                  Progress
                                                    the Period Ended
                                                    December
                                                    31, 2022
==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BOARD MEETINGS Board Meetings of Companies listed

Comments

1000 characters

Board meetings in progress

China debt: FO seeks to ease US concerns

IK says ‘sacrificed’ Punjab, KP govts in national interest

Dissolved assemblies of Punjab and KP: SC issues notices to AGP, others

Punjab, KP polls: PBC wants Justice Mazahar to recuse himself from bench

March to September 2023: PD proposes load management plan

Austerity plan: PM orders constitution of monitoring body

Industries/sectors earning over Rs300m: SC directs payment of 4pc super tax within a week

US Senators meet PM, discuss trade, investment

Import of luxury items ST: FBR empowered to impose higher rate of 25pc

Debt and debt instruments: Profit on debt and capital gains given tax exemption

Read more stories