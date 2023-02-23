AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
Pakistan

Zelenskyy urges Alvi to back ‘peace resolution’ in UN

Naveed Butt Published 23 Feb, 2023 05:52am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP
ISLAMABAD: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Wednesday, made a telephone call to President Dr Arif Alvi and sought Pakistan’s support on the draft resolution being tabled in the United Nations General Assembly for ending the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The two leaders also discussed the Pakistan-Ukraine political and economic ties, including energy and food security issues facing the developing world in the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Both sides emphasized the need for enhancing economic and trade relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

President Zelenskyy, referring to his 10-point peace formula, sought Pakistan’s support on the draft resolution being tabled in the United Nations General Assembly for ending the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

President Dr Alvi conveyed that Pakistan remained deeply concerned about the conflict in Ukraine. He added that Pakistan supported a peaceful solution to the conflict in accordance with the UN Charter. He further said that the contents of the draft resolution were being evaluated by the government of Pakistan.

President Zelenskyy also extended an invitation to the president of Pakistan to visit Ukraine.

