Feb 23, 2023
Pakistan

Strict action ordered against profiteers

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2023 05:52am
KARACHI: Additional Chief Secretary Local Government of Sindh Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah has warned the profiteers to not challenge the government’s writ and ordered strict action against the violators.

Najam Ahmad Shah who has been appointed as the Chairman of the Price Control Committee in District South was presiding over a meeting held in this context. He said that all the district administration, police and Food Authority officers should make concerted and effective efforts to ensure uninterrupted sale of all essential commodities at government rates, adding a zero tolerance policy would be followed for the profiteers.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner South to submit a complete report of the efforts taken to curb the profiteers within 24 hours and ordered to conduct continuous official raids and surprise checks to ensure the sale of all essential items at official rates. The ACS further said that the writ of government should be maintained at any cost and people must get relief and easy access to the basic necessities.

Sindh essential commodities Engr Syed Najam Ahmad Shah profiteers Price Control Committee

