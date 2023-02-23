AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
Feb 23, 2023
Pakistan

Minister hurls allegations of bias at two SC judges

Fazal Sher Published 23 Feb, 2023 05:52am
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday alleged that the attitude of two Supreme Court (SC) judges Ijazul Ahsan and Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi was “biased” against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a series of tweets, the Interior minister said that the PML-N’s legal team would ask the two judges of the apex court to recuse themselves from hearing the cases against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other leaders.

He said that Justice Ijazul Ahsan had been appointed a supervising judge in the case against Nawaz Sharif and the party had no expectation of justice from him. There is irrefutable evidence of other Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar’s audio leak had come out, raising questions on his impartiality, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

