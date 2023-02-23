Sluggish trading reported on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg.

He also told that 400 bales of Serhad were sold at Rs 18,600 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 19,400 per maund and 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 345 per kg.

