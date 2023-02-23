AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
AC summons more witnesses in Rs82bn Ogra scam

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2023 05:52am
ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Wednesday summoned more witnesses after the completion of the cross-examination of two prosecution witnesses in the mega corruption Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) scam against former Ogra chairman Tauqeer Sadiq and 10 others.

The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case adjourned the hearing till March 1 after the defence counsel completed the cross-examination of the two witnesses, Mustansar Hussain and Sher Muhammad Khan.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Sohail Arif, and defence counsel Arshad Taraiz appeared before the court.

The other accused in the case included Mir Kamal Farid Bijarani, Jawad Jameel, Abdul Rasheed, Syed Arsalan Iqbal, Yousuf G Ansari, and Mansoor Muzaffar.

Former Ogra chief Sadiq has been accused of misuse of powers to inflict Rs82 billion losses to the national exchequer.

Sadiq is the main accused in the mega Rs82 billion scam along with three co-accused Muzaffar, member gas; Mir Kamal Farid, member finance, and Jawad Jameel, staff officer to the chairman Ogra.

In the corruption reference, the NAB has alleged that Sadiq gave undue and illegal favours to private companies and individuals causing a loss of Rs82 billion to the national exchequer.

It is further alleged that Sadiq and other co-accused in the case provided undue financial relief to private firms and individuals and issued licenses for the CNG stations on fake or bogus documents.

The court after completion of the cross-examination of two witnesses summoned for recording their statements on the next hearing to be held on March 1.

