Feb 23, 2023
Third meeting of GBDWP held in Gilgit

Published 23 Feb, 2023
GILGIT: The third meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan Development Working Party (GBDWP) was held under the chairmanship of the region’s chief minister GB here on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed various important projects of the sanitation, energy and rural development sectors. The forum applauded efforts of political government and government departments for fetching and arranging special funds/ grants from international donor agencies and Federal Government which would be a valuable addition and augmentation to the provincial limited development grant in provision of basic civic and rural amenities.

Projects discussed and recommended for approval of CDWP include establishment of 03 MW Solar Power Project Diamer, cost Rs.608.671 millions. The project is part of umbrella project for installation of smart energy meters and off grid solar power projects in all three regional centres. The project would be funded under Energy Plus Program of European Union amounting 30 million Euro. The project is part of GoGB’s reforms agenda in Energy Sector.

The Sewerage System of Skardu City worth Rs 5500 million project is immensely important for Skardu City which is commercial hub of Baltistan Region and a great attraction for migrants from the adjacent districts, so, provision of civic amenities is a huge challenge. The project would be a huge contribution in this direction. The project would be funded from Federal PSDP.

Rural Development and Climate Resilience Project GB worth Rs10848 million is being funded by AFD and EU and would be executed through out GB. The project is community lead initiative for provision of rural drinking water supply and sanitation schemes, climate resilient housing schemes, Micro Hydel Schemes etc.

The Chief Minister pinned great hope that the projects after completion would be a great help in curbing electricity crisis, provision of civic amenities e.g. sewerage system and community driven rural development projects.

