AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.69%)
EPCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.85%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.63%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUBC 68.34 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.16%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
KAPCO 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 77.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.48%)
OGDC 90.78 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.34%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.48%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 116.52 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (3.76%)
UNITY 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 35.9 (0.88%)
BR30 14,617 Increased By 100.5 (0.69%)
KSE100 41,168 Increased By 217.8 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,528 Increased By 95.6 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iraq to allow trade with China in yuan

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2023 04:38pm
Follow us

DUBAI: Iraq’s central bank said on Wednesday it planned to allow trade from China to be settled directly in yuan for the first time, in an attempt to improve access to foreign currency.

The central bank has been taking urgent steps to compensate for a dollar shortage in local markets, which prompted the cabinet to approve a currency revaluation earlier this month.

“It is the first time imports would be financed from China in yuan, as Iraqi imports from China have been financed in (U.S.) dollars only,” the government’s economic adviser, Mudhir Salih, told Reuters on Wednesday.

The move is the latest sign of the yuan’s growing role on the international stage as China gradually opens up its financial markets and some countries look to diversify their currency exposures.

Iraq bumps up dinar’s value to stem fluctuations

The central bank could, as part of its plan, boost the balances of Iraqi banks that have accounts with Chinese banks in yuan, it said in a statement.

Another option would be to boost local banks’ balances via the central bank’s accounts with JP Morgan and Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), it added.

The first option would depend on the central bank’s yuan reserves, while the other would use the bank’s U.S. dollar reserves at JP Morgan and DBS. The two banks would convert the dollars to yuan and pay the final beneficiary in China, Salih explained.

China's yuan Chinese banks Iraq’s central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Iraq to allow trade with China in yuan

PM Shehbaz announces austerity measures

China Development Bank approves $700mn facility for Pakistan: Dar

Pakistan hopeful of securing IMF financing ‘soon’, says PM Shehbaz

Rupee back to winning ways, settles at 261.9 against US dollar

Pakistan may need debt adjustment despite IMF support: Barclays

Pakistani delegation reaches Kabul to discuss ‘security-related matters’

Dar informs US envoy of measures taken to meet financial obligations

India averse to discussing new Russia sanctions at G20

FIA's team says it has 'made significant progress' in Rs54bn scam

Oil falls on fuel demand woes ahead of US Fed comments

Read more stories