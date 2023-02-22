AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.81%)
BAFL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.8%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.73%)
EPCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.08%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.05%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.95%)
HUBC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.2%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.86%)
KAPCO 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 78.49 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.2%)
OGDC 91.48 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.96%)
PAEL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.63%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (13.41%)
SNGP 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.72%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.04%)
TRG 117.15 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (4.32%)
UNITY 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.13%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (11.3%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 20.4 (0.5%)
BR30 14,601 Increased By 84.4 (0.58%)
KSE100 41,089 Increased By 138.8 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,471 Increased By 38.8 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares hit over one-month low as miners drag, Fed rate hike fears weigh

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2023 01:19pm
Follow us

Australian shares hit their lowest level in more than one month on Wednesday led by miners, while lingering fears of more interest rate hikes going into the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes weighed.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.3% lower at 7,314.50, its lowest level since Jan 12. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Tuesday.

Investors would keenly assess the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting, due later in the day, for further clues on its rate hike path.

“Any hawkish rhetoric in the release will be more than capable to bring equity markets lower, said Glenn Yinn, head of research and analysis at AETOS Capital Markets.

Australian shares tick up as banks rally; Fed rate hike fears linger

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed wages grew at the fastest annual pace in a decade last quarter but missed market expectations.

The softer-than-expected data may not be enough to stop the Australian central bank from hiking interest rates two more times, analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

Miners fell 0.7% after iron ore futures fell following an extended rally sparked by optimism around a demand recovery in China.

Sub-index heavyweight and mining giant Rio Tinto posted a 38% plunge in annual profit and more than halved its dividend, hurt by weaker iron prices as demand in China slowed.

Financials slid 0.5% with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank dropping 2.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

Origin Energy advanced 13% after a Brookefield-led consortium trimmed its buyout offer by 1%, defying fears that the group would walk away from a potential deal in the wake of the Australian government’s move to cap gas prices that hit valuations in the sector.

Santos rose 3.1% after the country’s No.2 independent gas producer lifted its final dividend by more than 77% and annual profit more than doubled on beefed-up LNG portfolio following its merger with Oil Search.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises slumped 24% topping the losers on the bourse after the Australian franchise of the global pizza chain reported a more than 28% slump in first-half profit.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.1%to 11,794.22.

The country’s central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis point (bps) to a more than 14-year high and warned of further tightening.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares hit over one-month low as miners drag, Fed rate hike fears weigh

IMF, not govt, responsible for stalled lending?

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

'Jail Bharo' campaign is to protest 'economic meltdown': Imran Khan

Govt decides not to shift Gwadar power plant to Thar

US judge rules 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

Staff-level pact with IMF anytime soon: MoS Aisha

Oil falls on worries interest rates will rise more and curb fuel demand

Competitive bidding: AEDB selects only one out of 25 solar projects of Sindh

WB downgrades $200m locust emergency project

South Korean firm seeks extension in taxes

Read more stories