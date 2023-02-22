US oil poised to fall towards $74.09

SINGAPORE: US oil is poised to break a support at $75.45 per barrel and fall towards $74.09.

The bounce triggered by this support has been almost reversed. The reversal confirms a continuation of a wave C towards $74.09.

Once the contract clears the support at $75.45, it is highly likely to revisit the Feb. 6 low of $72.25. Resistance is at $76.97, a break above which could lead to a gain into $77.42-$78.25 range.

On the daily chart, oil broke a support at $77.24. The break opened the way towards $71.76. The sideways move on Tuesday is considered as a part of a pullback towards this former support.

Only if oil could stand firm above $77.24 on Wednesday would this bearish outlook be reviewed.

Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

