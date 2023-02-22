PM directs operationalisation of Haveli power plant

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that steps should be taken immediately to make the Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant fully operational and wanted the Power Division, Petroleum Division and other related institutions to improve coordination and communication regarding power generation and load management.

While chairing an important review meeting regarding electricity transmission and load management in summer on Tuesday, the premier said that appropriate steps should be taken to improve the electricity transmission system in the summer season and in this regard, appropriate measures should be taken for load management. He emphasized that strategy should be finalised as soon as possible so that the relevant institutions have a solid and comprehensive plan before the arrival of the summer. The prime minister further said that load shedding should be kept to a minimum during the summer months, especially during Ramadan.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the fact that the share of local fuels and alternative resources in the energy mix in terms of power generation is continuously increasing due to which the dependence on expensive imported fuels is decreasing and the import bill is also being reduced.

In the meeting, a detailed briefing was also given to the prime minister regarding power generation and load management, in which it was told that effective measures are being taken to minimise the burden of electricity load shedding on the public.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Energy KhurramDastgir, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Jehanzeb Khan, and relevant senior government officials.