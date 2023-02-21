AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2023
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 288,923 tonnes of cargo comprising 179,599 tonnes of import cargo and 109,324 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 179,599 comprised of 90,864 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,838 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,736 tonnes of Canola, 1,811 tonnes of Lentils, 9,989 tonnes of Wheat & 62,361 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 109,324 tonnes comprised of 69,385 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 680 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 16,806 tonnes of Cement, 7,526 tonnes of Clinkers, 2,927 tonnes of Rice & 12,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7941 containers comprising of 3347 containers import and 4594 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 967 of 20’s and 1157 of 40’s loaded while 08 of 20’s and 29 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1097 of 20’s and 952 of 40’s loaded containers while 283 of 20’s and 655 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 16 ships, namely Cape Fulmar, Msc Tracy V, Saver 1, Pacific Martina, Hyundai Tokyo, Oocl Asia, Ever Uranus, Devashree, Cl Diyin He, Green Pole, Niledutuch Lion, Global Royal, KMTC Colombo, Independent Spirit, Ausone and Tarlan have berthed at Karachi Port.

As many as 17 ships namely, Mega Speed, YM Excellence, Chem Stream, Raon Teresa, Wide Juliet, Msc Tracy V, Saver 1, M.T Bolan, Odelmar, Hyundai Tokyo, M.T.Lahore, Cape Fulmar, Mohar, OOCL Asia, Devashree, Pacific Martina and Niledutuch Lion have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 04 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an oil tanker ‘Stena Impeccable’ left the Port on Monday morning, while 02 more ships, MSc Monica III and Dato Fortune are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 49,937tonnes, comprising 9,445 tonnes imports cargo and 40,492 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,053` Containers (137 TEUs Imports and 1,916 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Sea Power and CMA CGM Malisande & 02 more ships, MSC Mumbai and Lisa carrying Wheat and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP and QICT Monday, 20th February-2023.

