City School holds Leadership Colloquium

ISLAMABAD: The City School, Northern Region, organised a Leadership Colloquium in Islamabad with the theme of “Agentic leadership for innovative culture”.

Talking about student agency and autonomy, Sabahat Khan Tatari - Regional Director North, emphasized on making students in-charge of their learning journey.

Keynote speaker Sadyia Durrani shed light on decent blend of agentic leadership and other leadership models by linking it enhance productivity, making learning inclusive and creating innovative culture.

Shahzad Muhammad Khan (COO) The city School was the chief guest of the event.

Panelists of discussant forum fervently contributed by bridging literature, their experience and school contexts to well connect it with self-directed learning from early years to high school. Inspirational success stories motivated participants to take initiatives to set higher benchmarks for future.

Motivational speaker Noman Azhar chief operating Zindagi powered by JS bank appreciated teachers, strengthening the self-belief among young learners. Leadership Colloquium was attended by school leaders across the northern region and concluded on the note to make learners in-charge of their learning and prepare them to ever-changing environment by addressing their needs and making them enterprising and critical thinkers.

