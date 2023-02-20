AVN 63.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.49%)
BAFL 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.32%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DFML 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.61%)
DGKC 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
EPCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.9%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
FFL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
FLYNG 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.68%)
HUBC 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.55%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
MLCF 22.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
NETSOL 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.41%)
OGDC 89.17 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-5.45%)
PAEL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
PPL 71.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-5.29%)
PRL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.22%)
SILK 0.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.75%)
SNGP 41.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.46%)
TELE 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
TPLP 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
TRG 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.43%)
UNITY 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan PM pledges $5.5bn in additional Ukraine aid

AFP Published 20 Feb, 2023 04:52pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan will offer Ukraine fresh financial support worth $5.5 billion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday, days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

“There is still a need to assist people whose livelihoods have been destroyed by the war, and to restore destroyed infrastructure,” he said in a speech at a think tank symposium in Tokyo.

“We have decided to provide additional financial support of $5.5 billion,” Kishida said.

He said the government would seek parliament’s approval for “the amendment of relevant laws and rules” to allow the funds to be delivered.

The announcement came as US President Joe Biden, on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, promised increased arms deliveries for Ukraine.

Japan PM says to G7 summit with Ukraine’s Zelenskiy on Friday

Japan has joined Western powers in imposing sanctions on Russia and has provided humanitarian, although not military, aid to Ukraine since President Vladimir Putin’s invasion was launched on February 24, 2022.

Japan holds this year’s Group of Seven presidency and Kishida also announced he will host a video conference of the bloc’s leaders with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, a year since Russia began its war.

Japan Ukraine Fumio Kishida Ukraine aid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Japan PM pledges $5.5bn in additional Ukraine aid

ECP protests case: Imran Khan on way to appear before LHC for bail petition

5th consecutive gain: rupee appreciates 0.36% against US dollar

Pakistan’s current account deficit shrinks to $0.24bn in January: SBP

FDI surges 102% YoY to $222.6mn in January

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 92.8 in January

LHC suspends ECP’s order denotifying 70 PTI MNAs

'No subsidies for wealthy': IMF 'very clear', wants Pakistan's poor protected

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire

At least 14 killed, 65 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident

Bangladesh shuts down main opposition newspaper

Read more stories