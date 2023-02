SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may test a resistance at $2,441 per tonne this week, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2,500.

The metal seems to be stabilizing around a support at $2,369.

The stabilization is likely to be followed by a decent bounce which has been missing since Feb. 1.

Aluminium slips to five-week low as inventories swell

A break below $2,369 could open the way towards the $2,252-$2,324 range.