AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.46%)
BAFL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.3%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.7%)
DGKC 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
EPCL 46.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
FFL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.36%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.67%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
NETSOL 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.32%)
OGDC 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-3.63%)
PAEL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PPL 71.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-4.09%)
PRL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
SILK 0.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.45%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.58%)
TELE 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.91%)
TRG 113.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.61%)
UNITY 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,071 Decreased By -48.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 14,418 Decreased By -303.8 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,793 Decreased By -325.8 (-0.79%)
KSE30 15,368 Decreased By -137.3 (-0.89%)
Australian shares tick up as banks rally; Fed rate hike fears linger

Reuters Published February 20, 2023 Updated February 20, 2023 12:23pm
Australian shares inched up on Monday, led by a rally in banking stocks which was largely offset by losses in the real estate and energy sectors, as investors remained cautious ahead of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.1% at 7,351.50 points.

The benchmark fell 1.2% last week. Data released last week, which pointed to a still-tight labour market, sticky inflation, robust retail sales growth and higher monthly producer prices have raised bets that the Fed will continue to hike interest rates.

Mining stocks edged higher, with BHP Group and Rio Tinto adding 1.0% and 0.7%, respectively.

The earnings for both companies are scheduled for later this week. Financial stocks climbed 0.9% as the so-called “Big Four” banks added between 0.3% and 1.5%.

The sub-index declined 4.3% last week. Shares in Bendigo And Adelaide Bank closed up 1.9% after posting higher cash earnings for the half year.

“We’re seeing some value start to emerge in the banking sector after seeing a relatively big stumble last week,” said Henry Jennings, Senior Analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 2.05% to 11,896.05 points, recording their worst session since June 14, 2022.

The country is still reeling from the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle. The country’s central bank is set to announce its rate decision later this week.

Australian stocks rise as miners, financial shares rally

“Inflation pressures are still intense, so it would be a real shock to the markets if it was to keep the OCR (overnight cash rate) on hold (at 50 basis points) at this meeting,” said Christina Leung, principal economist at New Zealand Institute of Economic Research.

Dairy firm A2 Milk Co fell 7.4% after warning of increased distribution costs in fiscal 2023. Back in Sydney, Bluescope Steel Ltd warned its second-half underlying earnings before interest and tax could nearly halve sequentially, sending its shares down 10%.

Poultry producer Inghams Group Ltd led gains on the ASX 200, settling up 11.7% after the stock was upgraded by Macquarie.

Australian shares

