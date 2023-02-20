PPP finalises strategy for political activities

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has finalises strategy regarding political activities in future and decided that the provincial cabinet would be taken onboard on all important matters of the party.

In this connection, a meeting of the PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet was held here with acting provincial president/Minister of State, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha in the chair.

Besides, Secretary Information, Amjad Khan Afridi, Syed Ayub Shah, Senator Robina Khalid, Saleem Khan, Malik Saeed Khan, Malik Tehmash Khan, Gohar Inqilabi, Shoaib Alam, Farzand Ali Khan, Yawar Naseer, Dr Zulfikar and Liaquat Shabab, other office bearers also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the prevailing national and provincial level situation and took important decisions in that context.

The meeting was also given detail briefing regarding launching a mass public contact campaign and evolved strategy in that regard.

Addressing the meeting, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that the champions of court arrests (Jail Baharo Tehreek) are seeking pre-arrest bails, saying the PTI chief has bandaged his leg since last four months and hiding in his Zaman Park residence.

He said that Imran Khan during his rule registered fake cases against his political opponents and imprisoned them for long time. He said that those who are making hue and cry over agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) themselves had reached on an agreement with it.

On this occasion, Senator Robina Khalid accused the PTI chief Imran Khan of spreading policy anarchy in the country and called investigation against him in Billion Tree Tsunami, Malam Jabba and recruitment scams of his era. She further demanded of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other agencies to initiate investigation against the PTI leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023