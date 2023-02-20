AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
Fesco stopping power supply to defaulting depts.

Press Release Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
FAISALABAD: Different government departments have pending arrears of Rs.1828 million of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco). On the special directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and Chief Executive Fesco Engr. Bashir Ahmed, Fesco staff has started the disconnection of defaulting government departments.

Final notices were served to these defaulting institutions for payment of the dues, but they did not pay the electricity bills. According to details, Fesco First Circle cut off the connections of WASA on arrear of 896 million defaulters. Similarly, 4.93 million rupees are due to PHA, 46 million to TMA, 37 million to Borstal Jail.

In Fesco Second Circle, Rs.120 million due to TMA, Rs.11.6 million to PHA, Rs.418 million to WASA, Rs.0.67 million to Police Gulbarg Sub Division and Rs.31 million to Road and Building Department.

TMA Jhang has liability of Rs.31.89 million, live stock has liability of Rs.5.19 million, District Roads & Building Jhang of Rs. 3.20 million, Punjab Forest & Wilde Life Rs.1.83 million, Punjab Irrigation & Power Department Rs.1.56 million, Agriculture District Government Jhang Rs.1.39 million, Lahore College for Women Rs.0.91 million, NHA Rs.0.70 million, Sports & Culture Rs.0.43 million, Land Revenue Estate Rs.0.40, Punjab Treasury Rs.0.34 million, District Sports Rs.0.25 million, Revenue District Toba Tek Singh Rs.0.22 million, Social Welfare Toba Tek Singh Rs.0.19 million, Forest Rs.0.16 million, Motorway Police Rs.0.16 million, Punjab Water Management Rs.0.15 million, Income Tax Department Rs.0.12 million, Excise & Taxtation Rs.0.12 million, Punjab Highway Rs. 0.12 million.

TMA Shahpur Sargodha is defaulter of Rs.1.14 million, Irrigation Bhalwal of Rs.1.87 million, Public Health Office Shahpur of Rs. 17.05 million and TMA Bhalwal Rs.3.01 million.

