AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China to craft policies to boost consumer spending on housing

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2023 07:04am
Follow us

BEIJING: Chinese authorities said on Thursday they will craft policies aimed at stimulating spending on housing and unlocking consumer savings that have built up during the pandemic.

The policies include efforts to help the elderly, improve child care services and encourage couples to have more children - announcements that follow a historic decline in China’s population last year.

The plans from China’s state planning body, the finance and industry ministries were outlined in Qiushi, the ruling Communist Party’s journal. The central bank also said this week that it would encourage financial institutions to lend more to private sector businesses.

While not all new in content, the slew of announcements underscores a sense of urgency on the part of Chinese authorities in their efforts to reinvigorate the economy. Last year it slumped to one of its weakest levels of growth in nearly half a century, battered by zero-COVID policies.

Analysts expect stimulus measures to be announced over the coming months, noting that data has shown some signs of recovery in the economy although it is still far from firing on all cylinders.

“The foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid and there is great uncertainty for fiscal revenue,” Liu Kun, China’s finance minister wrote in Qiushi, adding that while fiscal revenue would grow this year, the growth rate will not be too high.

The National Development and Reform Commission, China’s state planner, said it will work on plans to boost incomes, improve the spending power of low and middle-income citizens as well as encourage spending on housing, new energy vehicles and elderly care services.

The finance ministry said policymakers will seek to encourage and attract more private capital to the market, while also taking steps to curb the increase in hidden debts and prevent illegal and irregular debt raising.

China will accelerate the research and development of key technologies, Jin Zhuanglong, the industry and information technology minister, also wrote in Qiushi.

China China Economy China housing market China COVID Chinese consumer

Comments

1000 characters

China to craft policies to boost consumer spending on housing

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

IEA warns of tighter energy supply next winter

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

Consultation meeting at Presidency: ECP to take decision today

Audio leaks: Imran urges judiciary to take notice

US general warns China ‘biggest threat’ in space

US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

Read more stories