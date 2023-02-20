AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
Messi snatches dramatic win for PSG after Neymar stretchered off

AFP Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
PARIS: Lionel Messi scored a 95th-minute free-kick to give Paris Saint-Germain a 4-3 win over Lille in an extraordinary Ligue 1 game on Sunday in which Kylian Mbappe scored twice but Neymar was taken off on a stretcher with an apparent ankle injury.

Messi’s late winner came after PSG had squandered a two-goal lead and fallen 3-2 behind, with Mbappe grabbing a late equaliser before the Argentine’s stunning strike.

The result ends a run of three straight defeats for PSG and moves them eight points clear of second-placed Marseille, who visit Toulouse later and then host the capital club next weekend.

Of immediate concern to the Parisians will be the injury to Neymar, who looked to be in tears as he was helped onto a stretcher early in the second half after turning his ankle.

The Brazilian’s fitness is now likely to dominate headlines in the run-up to next week’s Marseille showdown but also the second leg of PSG’s Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on March 8.

Christophe Galtier’s team were looking to bounce back from a 1-0 home loss to the Germans in the first leg of that tie and they went ahead early on against Lille through Mbappe, making his first start after returning from a thigh injury.

Kylian Mbappe PSG Lionel Messi

Messi snatches dramatic win for PSG after Neymar stretchered off

