Terrorism challenges can be dealt with through kinetic actions only: COAS

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2023 03:19am
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has emphasized the need for “mutual trust, will of the people and synergy between all stakeholders” to defeat the menace of terrorism.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS visited Karachi on Saturday where he and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah were briefed about the Karachi Police Office (KPO) incident at Corps Headquarters.

“No nation can overcome such challenges with kinetic actions only. It needs mutual trust, will of the people and synergy between all stakeholders. Pakistanis have always rejected and defeated terrorism and extremism in all its manifestations. Together we shall prevail upon this menace for a shared prosperous future,” the ISPR quoted the army chief to have said on the occasion.

The army chief further stated: “Terrorists have no religious or ideological moorings, rather only misguided conception forced through coercion or inducement. Contrary to political and other distractions being faced by the public, the security forces remain singularly focused on counterterrorism and intelligence based operations which are being conducted all over the country with pronounced success.”

'Baseless speculations': ISPR rejects claims about COAS Asim Munir visiting US

According to the ISPR, the army chief together with chief minister Sindh, also visited Karachi Police Office where last night successful coordinated Counter Terrorism (CT) operation involving Pak Army Special Service Group (SSG), Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Police cleared the site while “sending all terrorists to hell”.

The chief minister and the COAS also visited Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and met the injured soldiers of police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh. They praised the bravery, morale and sacrifices of army, police and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in the line of duty.

In his remarks, the chief minister stated that State acknowledges and salutes innumerable sacrifices rendered by LEAs and nation’s unbreakable resolve against terrorism.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps, it added.

