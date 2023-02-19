Ahsan Iqbal returns official vehicle

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal returned the official vehicle due to the critical economic situation of the country.

Iqbal has written a letter to the special secretary Cabinet Division in this regard. In the letter, it is said that a small car can be used instead of an expensive car.

Planning Minister Iqbal, on Saturday, wrote a letter to the Cabinet Division requesting it to take back his official V8 vehicle and instead of it grant him a small car for official use.

Keeping in view the country’s shattered economy, the minister offered to return his 4500cc Land Cruiser and requested for an 1800cc car.

Iqbal was of the view that everyone should act responsibly in the face of extremely critical economic situation of the country and show some sense of austerity.

