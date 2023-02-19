Sherry condemns Karachi attack

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Chief’s Office.

In a statement issued here, the federal minister expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred in the attack. She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the personnel injured in the attack.

“I salute to the Police and Rangers who participated in the operation. Sindh Police and Rangers foiled the attack with quick and effective action and saved the country from major damage,” Sherry Rehman said.