Imran only adding to uncertainty, confusion

An embittered Imran Khan, who is a former prime minister, has urged the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to institute an inquiry against former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd).

According to Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, “Some very disturbing information has now come into the public domain whereby it is clear that Gen Bajwa (retd) as COAS violated his oath of office repeatedly. In view of these violations identified below, I would request you as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to institute an immediate inquiry against him.”

Regardless of the merits of the accusations or allegations that Imran Khan has levelled against a former army chief, the President’s office is not the right forum for the redressal of his grievance.

Imran Khan must be aware of the fact that the President is the symbol of the nation and his place in the administration is that of a ceremonial advice or seal; he’s not even a figurehead who de jure appears to hold powerful title or office but exercises little to no power.

In my view, Imran Khan has only added to confusion and chaos in the country by requesting Dr Alvi to institute an inquiry against Gen Bajwa (retd).

Hameed Husain (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023