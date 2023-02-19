AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister flays Sethi for TTP remarks

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2023 03:19am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Saturday censured Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi for his remarks in which he had stated that “the TTP [Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan] have said that they will only target state security establishment” and that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket tournament will go on.

The defence minister took to Twitter to respond to an earlier tweet by the PCB chairman, and criticised him for drawing a “comparison” between the state security establishment and the PSL.

“This person is comparing the state security establishment with the PSL. He wants to say that attacking the security establishment is Halal and it is forbidden to attack the PSL. There is no sanctity for the lives of our army and police? I’m confident PSL is safe. This is our elite who care only about their own interests, national security and precious lives are disposable,” the defence minister tweeted in response to the PCB chairman’s earlier tweet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

TTP PCB Khawaja Asif Najam Sethi PSL 8

Comments

1000 characters

Minister flays Sethi for TTP remarks

TTP warns of more attacks against LEAs

PD’s help sought for settlement of PPL receivables of Rs132.11bn against Genco-II

‘Propaganda’ campaign against judiciary ‘shameful’: IK

‘Opt for better choice of words’ is CEC’s curt reply to President

Team formed to probe KPO attack

Alvi visits the injured personnel

Terrorism challenges can be dealt with through kinetic actions only: COAS

Sindh CM attends funeral prayers

Imposition of 10pc WHT on sale of shares: Expert identifies ‘serious’ legal flaws in proposed provision of bill

Negative growth of 67.35pc YoY: Mobile phones worth $414.801m imported in 7 months

Read more stories