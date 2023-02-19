Minister flays Sethi for TTP remarks

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Saturday censured Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi for his remarks in which he had stated that “the TTP [Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan] have said that they will only target state security establishment” and that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket tournament will go on.

The defence minister took to Twitter to respond to an earlier tweet by the PCB chairman, and criticised him for drawing a “comparison” between the state security establishment and the PSL.

“This person is comparing the state security establishment with the PSL. He wants to say that attacking the security establishment is Halal and it is forbidden to attack the PSL. There is no sanctity for the lives of our army and police? I’m confident PSL is safe. This is our elite who care only about their own interests, national security and precious lives are disposable,” the defence minister tweeted in response to the PCB chairman’s earlier tweet.

