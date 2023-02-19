AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Iron ore higher on China demand hopes

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2023 03:19am
MANILA: Iron ore futures crept higher on Friday, stretching their gains for the week, as hopes grew that top buyer China would roll out more supportive policy measures for its economy at the annual National People’s Congress session next month.

Improved sentiment also lifted prices of steel and other steelmaking inputs in China, while Dalian iron ore scaled a contract high after trading range-bound in recent days.

The most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 2.1% to 890 yuan ($129.76) a tonne. It has gained more than 3% so far this year and is on track for a second consecutive weekly rise.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient’s benchmark March contract climbed 1.5% to $126.40 a tonne, its highest since Feb. 2.

Helping lift prices, China’s new home prices rose in January for the first time in a year, official data showed on Thursday, as the end of the country’s zero-COVID regime, favourable property policies and market expectations for more stimulus measures boosted demand.

With top steel producer China holding its annual National People’s Congress session in early March, hopes are high that Beijing will announce more economic stimulus measures.

Adding to the buoyant mood, China’s top leaders declared a “decisive victory” over COVID-19. Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.4%, hot-rolled coil gained 1.2%, wire rod added 0.4%, and stainless steel climbed 1.2%.

Coking coal and coke on the Dalian exchange rose 2.1% and 2.7%, respectively. Still, the outlook for China’s struggling real estate industry remains guarded. “Whilst the slight uptick (in new home prices) represents a major turning point, a rapid improvement is unexpected given the market remains flush with property from decades of overbuilding and investment demand is set to stay subdued,” SP Angel analysts said in a note.

